Tattoo artists from around the world were drawn to Blackpool to make their mark
More than 180 top designers gathered at the Norbreck Castle for the sixth annual Tatcon event.
With bands music, circus sideshow performers and even a Punch and Judy show, the organisers said there was something for all the family.
Daz Busby said: “It was amazing, probably the biggest yet. We started six years ago with 50 artist and this weekend we had 185."
Dr. Diablo and Miss Electra add a little spark to the proceedings
One thing we do differently is that we have Walk up Sunday for the public. We ask a certain number of tattooists to keep space for bookings so that people can get a tattoo on the day from world class artists.