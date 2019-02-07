Talented pianists to bring classical tunes to Blackpool stage

Two accomplished pianists will be performing some of the world's most celebrated classical tunes in two concerts organised by the North Fylde Music Circle.

Internationally renowned pianist Benjamin Frith with play arrangements from Mozart, Chopin, Schubert and more at Blackpool Sixth Form College on February 22 at 7.30pm.

The following day, talented young pianist Chiao-Ying Chang will also be performing several classic pieces at the college, also at 7.30pm.

Benjamin Frith won the Dudley National Concerto Competition at age 14, and made his formal debut at the Harrogate International Festival. He won the joint top prize at the Busoni International Piano Competition in Bolzano, then in 1989, the Gold Medal at the Artur Rubinstein Piano Master's Competition, where he was also awarded the special prize for chamber music.

He performed with world renowned orchestras including IPO (Mehta), Warsaw Philharmonic (Atzmon) and the Halle, and took part in tours from India, Kazakhstan, Israel and Egypt, to the Far East and to North America.

Recent releases include the 2nd Piano Concerto of C.V.Stanford and Dante Rhapsodies for solo piano, which was chosen by Jeremy Dibble, of classical music magazine The Gramophone, as his ‘Disc of the Year 2016‘.

Chiao-Ying has performed in venues across Europe and in the Carnegie Hall in New York.

A North Fylde Music Circle spokesman said: "We are very much looking forward to the return of a prizewinning and exciting young artist, who has given such beautiful concerts in past years."

Admission to either concert costs £9 for members of the North Fylde Music Circle, and £10 for non-members. Entry costs £4 for full-time students.

For more information on upcoming concerts visit www.northfyldemusiccircle.org.uk.