Take That greatest hits tour will be shown live in Cleveleys

Take That fans who can’t make their 30th anniversary stadium tour, can still get a chance to see the pop group in action.

For one night only, their Greatest Hits tour will be shown live at Vue Cleveleys.

Visitors will be able to see the show – filled with fan favourites spanning three decades – as it happens from Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday, June 8.

With previous tours featuring giant walls of water, holograms, and a carousel of dancers and band members suspended in the air, the group will be going bigger and better for what is set to be one of the musical big screen events of the year.

Johnny Carr, event cinema manager at Vue UK and Ireland, said: “Take That are renowned for bringing a spectacular, cinematic quality to their live concerts, so it is a natural fit for audiences across the country to be able to witness them in all their glory on the big screen.

“We can promise fans that they will be spellbound by the amazing picture and sound quality, with the added buzz of the concert being broadcast completely live.”

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen will embark on their Greatest Hits tour later this month.

The trio released compilation album Odyssey last November, which features 27 tracks from across Take That’s career.

Tickets for the screening of Take That – Greatest Hits Live at Vue Cleveleys can be booked at www.myvue.com