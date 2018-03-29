Take a step back to the days of new romantics, synths and school discos

Have your say

Music fans are being encouraged to don their dungarees, get the Adam Ant make up on and break out the backcomb for an old school disco all in the name of charity.

The ‘80s Old Skool Disco will feature some of the biggest hits of the decade thanks to Blackpool ‘80s tribute band Elektrik Dreams at Lowther Pavilion in Lytham tomorrow.

From new romantic to synth pop hits, there will be a tune to remember for everyone.

All proceeds will be split between Blue Skies Hospitals Fund, the charity for Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, and Love Lowther.

Tickets for the ‘80s Old Skool Disco cost £8 in advance, £10 on the door.

