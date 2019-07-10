Take a sneak peek behind the scenes of this year's Lytham Festival 2019

Tonight Lytham Green will light up once more and tens of thousands of music lovers will spend a night on the waterfront to soak up the atmosphere for a rather special opening of the Lytham Festival.

Now in its 10th year, the event is billed as Lancashire’s “largest and best loved live music festival”.

Kylie Minogue will perform at Lytham Festival on Friday

It promises to be quite the party occasion and co-director Peter Taylor, who founded the festival with friend and business partner Daniel Cuffe says this year will be the most spectacular yet.

Around 75,000 people, more than half from the Fylde coast, will venture to the Green over the next five nights to catch international super star acts, including headliner Rod Stewart, who will perform in the quaint seaside town for the very first time.

Peter says: "It is and will always be our festival - that will never change, it’s in our blood and we’re so incredibly proud and grateful to still be doing it.

“As long as people continue to support it and keep on buying tickets we’ll strive to keep making it better.

“It’s going to be an exciting week and long may it continue.”

