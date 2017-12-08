Supervet Prof Noel Fitzpatrick to come to Blackpool

The Supervet, Professor Noel Fitzpatrick, is coming to Blackpool.

The star of the Channel 4 programme, who has just completed his 10th series, will be bringing his stage show, Welcome To My World, to Blackpool Winter Gardens on Sunday, October 14.

He will tell audiences his life story and about his early years in Ireland, detailing how he became The Supervet.

Audiences will also be transported into a virtual operating theatre to illustrate some of his techniques and witness some of his bionic inventions.

He said: "Come with me on my journey from a field in Ireland to a fantastical world of bionics and regeneration, where everything becomes possible.

"I am so excited to bring to you my live show and share with you my story. Welcome to my world."

A Winter Gardens spokesman said: "‘Supervet is another fantastic addition to our 2018 line up which is jam packed with fantastic shows and events which offer something for everyone.’

“Supervet has built a great following who are sure to be delighted that he’ll head out on tour in 2018, we expect when the event goes on sale next week, it will be extremely popular.”

The tour will kick off in Nottingham on September 28 2018 and visit various venues including Blackpool, Manchester, Cardiff, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds and Glasgow, finishing at London's O2 Arena on November 25.

Tickets are on sale now.