Students challenged to beat The Crystal Maze

Start the fans, please!

If you loved the 1990s hit television show The Crystal Maze, then here’s your chance to jump headfirst into the live experience.

Crystal Maze LIVE Experience in Manchester

On March 28 and May 30 the Crystal Maze Live Experience in Manchester is hosting its first ever ‘student only’ nights.

Teams of eight will be led around the maze’s four themed zones: Aztec, Medieval, Industrial and Futuristic, by a charismatic Maze Master.

Inside each zone are different challenges – skill, physical, mental and mystery – and it’s up to your team captain to decide who takes on which challenge with the ultimate goal of winning a crystal.

Each crystal won means more time with your mates in the iconic ticket dome, where the aim is to catch enough golden tickets to bag yourself a spot on the coveted leader board.

The attraction is offering a discount of nearly 50 percent off ticket prices for those able to present their valid photo student ID card.

Slots are available between 4.30pm and 9pm and priced at £25 per person.

A spokesman said: “The whole experience is deliciously daft, hilariously funny and the complete antidote to the ‘usual’ student night.

“Expect to be crawling, running and even sliding your way around the maze and to finish.”

All visits must be booked in advance at https://ticket.the-crystal-maze.com/manchester-student/