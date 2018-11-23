Strictly Come Dancing star Joe Sugg explains Blackpool show's tears

Strictly Come Dancing star Joe Sugg has blamed his teary appearance during last week’s Blackpool show on his costume, joking that its tight collar had caused him to shed a tear.

The social media star, 27, earned a score of 38 dancing the quickstep with his professional partner Dianne Buswell while his 96-year-old grandmother, Phyllis, watched from the audience.

Following overwhelmingly positive comments from the judges, Sugg, dressed in white tie and tails, joined co-host Claudia Winkleman to find out how he had been scored, before suddenly becoming teary-eyed.

Speaking on BBC 2’s Strictly spin-off It Takes Two, he said: “It was the costume, it was quite tight around the neck.

“It was squeezing me a bit.”

Pressed by host Zoe Ball, the YouTube star admitted a concerned comment by Winkleman had been the final straw.

He continued: “It was when we had just come off, and all the hard work we had put in and what Dianne had done to get me to that level, especially with all my family in the audience.

“It’s when Claudia says: ‘Are you alright?’

“As soon as someone says that when you are on the edge, it sends you right over.

“It’s Claudia’s fault.”