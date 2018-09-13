Street dancers come to challenge our perceptions

Have your say

One of the country’s top street dance companies returns to Blackpool with a new Olivier-nominated work.

Boy Blue presents Blak Whyte Gray, at the Grand Theatre on Thursday, September 20 is billed as ‘a personal response by Boy Blue’s founders to their experiences and observations of the world.’

The company’s date at the Grand Theatre is their only scheduled performance of the piece outside London this year.

READ MORE: Entertainment news



A spokesman said: “The time is right to ask questions, to break free from a system that isn’t working, to emerge on the other side to an awakening – a return to roots, a celebration of culture.

“Fierce and affecting, this galvanising hip-hop dance performance reflects themes of identity, oppression and transcendence.”

BLAK WHYTE GRAY

The Grand, Blackpool

September 20