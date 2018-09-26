Stars playing at Slimefest in Blackpool are revealed

The full line-up for this year’s Slimefest in Blackpool has been announced.

Popstars Busted, Becky Hill and Union J will all appear at the popular family event next month.

Tickets for Slimefest, which takes place from October 20 to 22 this year, have already sold out.

On the Saturday, Busted and MO will take to the stage at the event, run by Nickelodeon in conjunction with VisitBlackpool.

Becky Hill and Union J with DJ Ironik will perform on the Sunday, while Jonas Blue and HRVY are on the line-up for Monday.

They will be joined by resident acts at all shows across the weekend: JoJo Siwa, Max and Harvey, Diversity, Kira Kosarin from The Thundermans and hosts Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely.

More than 12,000 people attended the six sold out shows in 2017, with performances from Diversity along with seven chart-topping acts: Pixie Lott, The Vamps, Professor Green, Matt Terry, New Hope Club, 5 After Midnight and M.O.

JoJo Siwa – who returns on all three days this year – also made her UK performance debut. School of Rock stars Breanna Yde and Ricardo Hurtado featured as special guests.

For details visit nick.co.uk/slimefest