Stage set for Clifton Academy Showcase

Have your say

The 2019 Showcase from the award-winning Clifton Academy is this weekend.

The students take to the Lowther Pavilion stage on Friday and Saturday, performing an array of genres including ballet, tap, modern, commercial, ballroom, contemporary, pop choir and musical theatre.

Fresh from winning four NODA awards last month, the Academy Pop Choir is also getting ready to support Collabro at Blackpool Opera House on Saturday, February 23.

They faced stiff competition from choirs across the country to perform alongside them.

The musical theatre element of the academy are also busy in rehearsals for West Side Story which takes place in May at Lowther Pavilion.

Clifton Academy is run by theatre professionals Sarah Cosgrove and Amy Appleton.

Danielle Wrench said: “The talented students take this opportunity to shine in the Academy’s February showcase.”

Tickets: www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk.

The shows are nightly, 7.30pm with a 2.30pm Saturday matinee.