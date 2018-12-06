Special concert is a long-held village tradition

A tradition that has been in Freckleton village for more than 100 years returns on Sunday.

The concert Handel’s Messiah, which features the KVU Singers, will be performed in two parts at Freckleton Methodist Church on Kirkham Road at 2.30pm and 6pm.

Guest soloists will be Huw Rhys Evans, Joyce Tinsley, Paul Gibson and Nicola Howard with organist Karen Au.

Secretary Ruth Ross said: "This is an event with a special feeling of intimacy with wonderful congregational and choral singing that has to be experienced to be believed.

"We have been celebrating this way at Freckleton for well over 100 years.

"We are so fortunate to have the support of the KVU choir who have been singing Messiah at Freckleton for over 40 years.

"Our thanks go to Frank Smith, their conductor, who gives his all to make every year more memorable."

An afternoon tea will be held in the Village Hall in between the afternoon and evening services.

For more details call (01772) 635858.