Sooty celebrates 70 years with a 3D film spectacular on Blackpool Tower

A new projection show celebrating the 70th birthday of one of children’s TV’s most enduring characters will be premiered at Blackpool Illuminations.

The specially-commissioned Sooty Show film will be premiered from 7pm on Friday, October 5, as part of the nightly 3D projection shows on the front of The Blackpool Tower building.

The film, produced with his presenter pal Richard Cadell, features Sooty, Sweep and Soo enjoying a whistle-stop journey through Blackpool’s attractions.

Sooty was discovered in 1948 by puppeteer and magician Harry Corbett on North Pier.

He first appeared on TV four years later, and according to the Guinness World Records, Sooty is the longest-running continuing children’s TV programme in the UK with more than 850 episodes to date

The free launch event will take place on the Tower Festival Headland and Sooty and Richard will make a guest appearance.

At 8.30 will be the firework championships finale with a spectacular display by firework experts, Titanium.

Richard Cadell said: “Richard Cadell added “I thought nothing would top Sooty’s 70th birthday party that was held earlier this year on the North Pier.

"However this has! To see Sooty, Sweep and Soo star in their own adventure film, and have it projected onto the iconic Blackpool Tower is mind blowing.

"Blackpool is truly Sooty’s home, and this amazing feature of the Blackpool Illuminations is an absolute must see for everybody that grew up watching The Sooty Show."

Gillian Campbell, Deputy Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “We are delighted to be able to unveil this fantastic film tribute to Sooty.

“Sooty has entertained families for generations and has timeless appeal – I was a big fan as a kid and my youngest child is now a big fan too!

“The projection show will take place just a few hundred yards away from his original home on North Pier and the fact that it will be followed by a spectacular fireworks display makes it a fitting birthday celebration.”