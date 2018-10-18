Society is flying the pirates’ flag high at Lowther Pavilion

Producer Ken Dagger makes no apologies for the very traditional style of Marton Operatic Society’s take on one of Gilbert and Sullivan’s most popular operettas.

There are suitably colourful costumes, unobtrusive but effective lighting and a large and strong orchestra, under the baton of Nic Parker, in which the brass excels.

Some top class singing from the principals is led by Daltrey Wrigley as Frederic and Clio Hedley as Mabel, each dealing with their duets with ease.

The experienced Philip Walsh provides a lesson in stage presence as The Pirate King, swashbuckling both with his movement and his voice. Andrew Lyons is delightful as a somewhat whimsical Modern Major - General.

His judgement of pace and calm diction in the fiendishly difficult patter songs is exemplary.

Gilbert alternates in the dialogue between spoken and sung and his words are occasionally laboured which slows the pace, but the particularly lively female chorus is appealing throughout.

There is tuneful work by Joanne Horsfall, Lynn Alman and Becky Dyson, whilst Joan Aitchison brings gusto and an ability to put a song across to her role as Ruth.

Some may have wished for stronger choreography in places.

This is Marton’s ninth production of Pirates in their 88-year history and the show entertains pleasingly.

Julian Wilde

Review: Pirates OF PENZANCE

Lowther Pavilion

Until Saturday