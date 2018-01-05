‘Small child’ sought for key role in Miss Saigon for NW tour stop

A new touring production of legendary musical Miss Saigon is seeking young performers to play the role of Tam when it comes to the North West in the spring.

Cameron Mackintosh’s new production of Boublil and Schönberg musical is looking for boys or girls to play the role at Manchester Palace Theatre from March 21 to May 12.

The child is described as ‘small, cute, confident and South East Asian looking’, ‘not younger than four and not older than 6.’

This new production of MISS SAIGON opened in London in May 2014 to record-breaking advance sales and critical acclaim.

The show swept the board at the 2015 Whatsonstage.com awards winning a record breaking nine awards, the most awards ever won by a single show in the 15-year history of the awards.

Miss Saigon tells the story of young bar girl named Kim, orphaned by war, who falls in love with Chris, an American GI - but their lives are torn apart by the fall of Saigon.

Since its London premiere in 1989, Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s epic musical has become one of the most successful musicals in history.

For further information on how to apply, email Joanne Hawes on joanne.hawes2013@gmail.com including a small head and shoulders photograph.

Tickets for the show are available online at www.atg tickets.com/manchester.