Slimefest 2019: This is who will be performing at this year's event in Blackpool

Dance group Diversity will be joined by a host of social media stars and singers at Blackpool’s Slimefest later this year.



Hosted by Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely at The Arena, Blackpool Pleasure Beach, the slime-filled music show will feature social media stars and singers Max and Harvey, The Voice Kids winner Jess Folley and YouTube sensations RoadTrip.

The acts will perform across all six shows over the weekend at 1pm and 6pm showings from October 20 to October 22.

Jordan and Perri, who are new hosts of KISS FM’s Sunday evening show, said: “It’s our fourth time hosting this incredible event in Blackpool.

“We can’t wait for even more slime and music this year.

“We’re all looking forward to performing, the energy is always amazing!”

Diversity won Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 and have since completed eight sell out arena tours, and later this year will embark on their 10th Anniversary Tour – Born Ready.

Sixteen-year-old Berkshire based twin brothers Max and Harvey have been singing and playing instruments from an early age.

They came to prominence three years ago, posting covers of their favourite songs, as well as their own original songs, on their social media platforms.

Max and Harvey said: “We are so excited to be coming back for Slimefest 2019. We can’t wait to see our fans and hang out with the other artists. We’re ready to see everyone get slimed!”

British and Irish five-piece boyband RoadTrip and Jess Folley, a singer/songwriter who won the first series of ITV’s The Voice Kids and released her first single Chasing Shadows last year, are also on the line-up.

Jess said: “I’m so excited to be singing at Slimefest, it’s going to be amazing and I can’t wait to get slimy!”

More acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets are now on sale for Nickelodeon’s Slimefest, which is held in partnership with VisitBlackpool.

Visit nick.co.uk/slimefest

