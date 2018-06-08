Signing to Sony is a dream for new band

A Blackpool ‘cinematic rock band’ are celebrating being signed to a branch of Sony Music with a special film screening this weekend.

blanket are hosting a special Q and A session at Blackpool Central Library, and showing their short film Fragments Of A Dream - which is their way of showcasing their home town as they prepare to release their debut album How To Let It Go later this month.

Frontman Bobby Pook has directed the video, with his grandad Robert Foulds narrating it, and a soundtrack specially recorded live in a cinema in London to accompany the images using music from the album.

Also in the band are Simon Morgan on guitar and backing vocals, Matthew Sheldon on bass and Steven Pellatt on drums.

“blanket started a couple of years ago, although we’ve all always been in bands,” Bobby said. “We released an EP, and it got picked up by Music For Nations, which is part of Sony; that’s every musician’s dream.”

Fragments Of A Dream has been supported by Music For Nations, with Bobby shooting the footage last December.

“People who aren’t from Blackpool find it quite strangely charming; this mini Las Vegas in England,” Bobby said. “But the film’s about how we see it, as a town of difference, from when my grandparents came here on honeymoon to how it is now.

“Some of the people from Sony are coming up for the event, which will be a really immersive thing for them - seeing the film in the town, especially for those visiting for the first time.

“The film’s not about the positive or the negative of Blackpool, it shows the good and the bad.”

blanket are spending the next week touring Europe, before hosting an album release show at Thousand Island in London on Wednesday, June 20.

Limited tickets will be available on the door for tomorrow night’s event, which will also feature an acoustic set from the band, an exhibition of the album’s original artwork, and exclusive cocktails by Gavin Wrigley of the European Bartender Schools.