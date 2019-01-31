Sheridan Smith honoured to be patron of Tramshed group

British actress Sheridan Smith has become a patron of Blackpool’s TramShed Theatre Company.

After meeting Sheridan at BBC Children in Need when he was invited to perform with the star, Tramshed’s Zac Hackett, the group’s artistic director, invited her along to see the work they do at the inclusive theatre group.

Sheridan decided to join them during their December performance week of ‘This is Us’, and delighted members with a meet and greet back stage.

Zac said: “Meeting Sheridan at Children in Need was an absolute honour, but little did I realise the lasting impact of that introduction and what it would mean for TramShed long term. Our members were so excited to meet Sheridan and she was so patient, kind and a genuinely lovely person. We are beyond delighted!”

Sheridan, who is currently starring in ITV drama Cleaning Up, said: “I was so moved by what Zac does with TramShed that I kept in touch and couldn’t wait to see their show in Blackpool and meet all the amazing kids he had told me so much about.

“I was overwhelmed by the show, the commitment from Zac and his team of volunteers, carers and the children and performers themselves.

“The happiness and joy these wonderful people got from performing took my breath away.

“When Zac then asked me to be a patron I was honoured and of course immediately agreed.

“I can’t think of a better company and charity to be involved with. People from all walks of life being given this opportunity to be free, happy and express themselves through arts is the most humbling experience I have ever witnessed.

“I am so proud to be involved and hopefully raise awareness and more support for these selfless amazing people like Zac and his team and for the beautiful angels I saw perform.”

TramShed is an inclusive theatre company within Blackpool, Wyre and the Fylde and sees more than 100 members attending weekly.

They have also delivered inclusive workshops in many schools and community settings across the Fylde area through their Outreach Programme.