Shaw's Art Cafe is celebrating a year of Blackpool art with a speial exhibition

Blackpool Art House Café Shaw’s is presenting it’s final exhibition of 2018 with a look back at some of the artists who have recently exhibited at the popular town centre eatery alongside some more of the local talent from within the Blackpool’s arts scene.

Ten creatives will be exhibiting a diverse selection of work encompassing a range of different mediums including painting, screen printing, collage, and photography.

The artists exhibiting are John Marc Allen (painting), Jamie Cook (painting), Richard Hardwick (photography), Richard Jon (photography), Mathew Jones (painting and collage), Dawn Mander (photography), Robin Ross (screen printing), Sam Simpson (painting), Marianne van Loo (photography), and Kate Yates (photography).

The exhibition opens on Friday November 16 at 5:30pm