Shania Twain - the best-selling female country pop artist of all time - will headline Lytham Festival 2024.

Festival organisers confirmed the global superstar as the fifth and final headliner for the North West’s largest music festival which kick's off on July 4.

The five-time Grammy Award winner will be headline Thursday evening, supported by triple BRIT and Ivor Novello Award winner Rag’n’Bone Man.

They join the already announced headliners Hozier (Wednesday, July 3), Courteeners (Friday, July 5), Madness (Saturday, July 6) and James (Sunday, July 7).

They will be supported by hitmaking special guests and support artists including US rock star Brittany Howard, pop icon Rick Astley, British music legend Johnny Marr and English pop-rock outfit The Kooks.

Lytham Festival returns to Lytham Green from Wednesday, July 3 to Sunday, July 7, 2024.

Individual tickets for Shania Twain go on sale at 9am on Friday (February 16). Five-day passes and all other tickets are on sale now from lythamfestival.com.

Festival co-founder Peter Taylor said: “We have a complete line up and I am delighted. Shania Twain is the Queen of country music.

"She is a global icon and we cannot wait to welcome her to TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival. This will be an amazing night and announcing her as our fifth headliner is the icing on the cake for the summer.

“Every headline artist we have on the bill for 2024 is in the top 20 of artists we are repeatedly asked to deliver, and once again we have programmed five very different nights of live music appealing to a very wide audience.

“Alongside our headliners we also have incredible special guests and support artists and to quite literally have the Giant that is Rag’n’Bone Man joining our bill is fantastic.”

Shania Twain is a five-time GRAMMY Award-winning legend and one of music and fashion’s most renowned trailblazers.

She remains the top-selling female country pop artist of all time with her hits including Any Man of Mine, That Don’t Impress Me Much, You’re Still the One and Man! I Feel Like A Woman!

Shania was the first artist in history to release three consecutive diamond-certified albums. Most recently, Shania released her sixth full-length album Queen of Me to glowing reviews.

Last spring Shania kicked off her sold-out global Queen of Me tour and she will return to Las Vegas this May for her third residency entitled Come On Over!

Headliners

Wednesday, July 3 – Hozier with support from Brittany Howard and Lord Huron

Thursday, July 4 – Shania Twain with support from Rag’n’Bone Man

Friday, July 5 – Courteeners with support from The Kooks and Nieve Ella

Saturday, July 6 – Madness with support from Rick Astley and Lightning Seeds