Serious and touching play for Lytham Anonymous Players has a very funny side too

Lytham Anonymous Players aim to have their audiences grinning like Cheshire cats with their latest production.

Gail Young’s Cheshire Cats is exclusively ‘am dram’ in its origins, being first brought to the attention of the wider public when performed at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2006.

At the centre of the play are five women, all taking part in the London Moonwalk to raise money for breast cancer charities.

As the story unfolds we learn about the personal motives which inspire them.

Bob Gemmell, directing, said: “Cancer affects people in many ways, and we all know someone who has been affected, including several of our past and present members.

“It was a great surprise while looking for our next production that I came across Cheshire Cats.

“With its predominantly female cast, this play fitted the bill. Although touching on a serious subject, the play is very funny and follows the progress of the ladies.

“The play will combine a money-raising event for our two nominated charities, Rosemere Cancer Foundation and Trinity Hospice, while at the same time entertaining audiences.”