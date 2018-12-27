See in the New Year and party in style

The Friends of Lowther present their annual New Year’s Eve Dinner Dance.

Dance to the live music of the Debonaires, the little Big Band offering a variety of dance styles. Includes a three course dinner. (01253)794221.

Revellers can see in the new year in traditional style at Blackpool’s Empress Ballroom.

The annual New Year’s Eve Family party has become a tradition for many families. Tickets start at £12.50 for the event which includes a childrens entertainer, a DJ, party games, live band a bouncy castle and competitions.

Reserved tables of 10 are available for £250 and include drinks, buffet and reserved seats.

Book your tickets early as this is a sell out event.

New Year’s Eve Parties

Lowther Pavilion, Lytham

Empress Ballroom, Blackpool