Search is on for Fylde young jewellery designer

A Fylde jeweller has launched its first competition to inspire the next generation of coast jewellery designers.

The competition to find the Fylde Young Jewellery Designer of the Year is organised by Claytons Jewellers in Blackpool and St Annes.

The competition is part of the retailer’s 30th anniversary celebrations since the opening of the St Annes shop.

The winner’s design will be hand crafted by a Claytons bespoke jewellery designer before being worn for the first time by The Mayor of St Annes Karen Henshaw at a public function. The winning design will then be auctioned for charity for St George’s Day celebrations.

In addition to the title, the winner will also get a replica of their winning design and a five-day pass for The Lytham Festival for two people.

For Claytons Jewellers, Graham Clayton said: “When my dad launched the business in 1963, he loved working with unique pieces of jewellery. My brother Andrew and I have always tried to keep that legacy alive. Jewellery needs to have that exclusive quality. It’s not just about the sparkling stones.

“It’s how it makes the wearer feel. We hope the competition will inspire the creative abilities of youngsters throughout the Fylde.”

Karen Henshaw said: “I can’t wait to see the entries. I’m especially looking forward to wearing the finished jewellery at a public engagement.

Local businesses have an important role to play in our town. And this fun competition is a wonderful example of an imaginative way to inspire young local people.”

It is open to young Fylde residents aged 11 to 18.

The design is for a pendant, bangle or ring to be worn by the mayor at a public function. Entrants can send digital artwork by email to info@claytonsjewellers.co.uk or hard copies at Claytons’ shops in Blackpool or St Annes.

More information about the competition including terms and conditions is available online at www.claytonsjewellers.co.uk/competition