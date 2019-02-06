Royal Shakespeare Company brings triple bill of the Bard to Grand Theatre for the first time

The Royal Shakespeare Company will present three plays in repertoire at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre for the first time next year.

The Taming of The Shrew, As You Like It and Measure for Measure will be shown as part of a nationwide tour which will stop off at The Grand from Wednesday, March 25 to Saturday, April 4, 2020.

Twenty seven actors will make up the touring cast, who will each appear in two of the three productions.

Gregory Doran, RSC artistic director, said: “We have worked hard to assemble a company of actors which reflects the nation in ways it has never done before.

“Featuring a 50/50 gender balanced ensemble, we have brought together talent from all corners of the United Kingdom, reflecting both the ethnic, geographical and cultural diversity of Britain today and those artists that are underrepresented on our stages.

“We want to create a season of work which places contemporary audiences at its heart, which speaks directly to the present moment.”

Measure For Measure will take to the stage from March 25 to March 26, As You Like It on March 28 and then March 30 to April 1 and Taming Of The Shrew from April 3 to April 4, 2020.

The productions open in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon this month before going on tour.

As You Like It is directed by Kimberley Sykes, The Taming of the Shrew by Justin Audibert, and Measure for Measure by RSC artistic director, Gregory Doran.

Erica Whyman, RSC deputy artistic director, said: “We want as many people as possible to see our work, and we really believe Shakespeare should be for everyone, so taking plays

around our nation is an essential part of what we do.

"I’m delighted that this new tour will give audiences the chance to see not just one production, but our wonderful company of actors in three very different plays.”

Tickets are on sale now. Visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk