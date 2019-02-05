Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra will celebrate Fleetwood’s rich heritage

Music In Mind and the musicians from the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra present Fleetwood Voice - a specially commissioned performance by composer John McHugh.

It’s part of Regenda Homes’ 10-year vision to celebrate the unique spirit of Fleetwood, based on the melodies and rhythms from the speech of the Fleetwood people, celebrating the rich heritage of the town.

The evening will also feature a range of local artists including Phantom Voices and Scolds Bridal, Dave Pearce and Dick Gillingham plus exhibitions.

A spokesman said: “Based on the melodies and rhythms from the speech of the Fleetwood people, this new video opera will celebrate the unique identity of Fleetwood from its elegant beginnings as the Brighton of the North through to its rich heritage as a fishing port to the aspirations of the future as the town embarks on a new chapter in its history.”

The free event will be held on February 22 at the Marine Hall in Fleetwood.

Tickets need to be collected from the box office at the Marine Hall.

For more information, call the box office on (01253) 887693