Rockabilly treat at Blackpool's Bootleg Social to make stand against controversial Yulin Meat Festival in China

Fans of rockabilly are in for a treat in Blackpool this weekend – and they have a chance to make a stand against a controversial dog-eating festival at the same time.

The gig in question is Rockin’ Against Yulin, taking place at the Bootleg Social, Topping Street, from 7pm until late on Saturday night.

A packed bill includes Birmingham aces Terry & Gerry, Pink Peg Slax from Leeds and Blackpool’s own Riverside Trio.

Also performing are special guests Steve Whitehouse (Frenzy), Mark Harman (Restless), James G Creighton (Shakin Pyramids) and those Rockabilly Guys.

The main mastermind of the evening is Fleetwood man Howard Raucous, 49, boss of rockabilly label, Raucous Records.

Howard wants to raise awareness of the Humane Society International’s efforts to halt the Yulin Meat Festival in China.

The annual festival has been described by campaigners as barbaric, with complaints that dogs are blow-torched to death, boiled, and then eaten.

The Humane Society (HSI), an American organisation with a base in London, is dedicated to tackling large scale animal cruelty.

Howard explained: “I accidentally saw pictures of this festival on my phone and it haunted me, it was really horrific.

“I found out about the Humane Society campaign and decided to try and help.

“I was organising this concert anyway, so I asked the bands if they were OK about it being a campaign night - and they were all up for it.

“Every penny raised will help the cause.”

Entry is £10, and you can pay on the door.

To help Howard visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stop-yulin