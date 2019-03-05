Review: The Lady Vanishes, Blackpool Grand Theatre

Have your say

From the moment the curtain lifted on this lavish production, the audience was enraptured by it.

We were transported back to the eve of the Second World War and a smoky train platform in the heart of Austria.

This comedy drama is a consummate tale and performed by a high calibre cast.

Presented by Bill Kenwright with The Classic Thriller Theatre Company, the stars includes Emmy award-winning actress Juliet Mills and her husband Maxwell Caulfield whose television roles included Dynasty.

Without giving too much of the plot away, the story is based around the sudden disappearance of one of the passengers on board a train held up following an avalanche.

Another traveller, Iris is bewildered to discover none of her companions on board claim to have seen the missing woman.

But as the story unravels, it becomes clear something untoward is going on.

The play has many classic characters - mean looking Nazi soldiers, an enigmatic doctor and a pair of eccentric, cricket-loving 'Englishmen abroad' types.

The latter inject much of the humour into the goings on, but there is also plenty of action which continues apace towards the final climax.

Make sure you don't miss the drama which runs until Saturday.