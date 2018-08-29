REVIEW: Graham Bonnet Band, Waterloo Music Bar

Graham Bonnet is like a fine wine – he just gets better as he matures.

Following outstanding performances by support acts Gin Annie and Doomsday Outlaw, Bonnet and his supremely talented band – the guitar solos alone would have had Blackmore himself green with envy – took to the intimate Waterloo stage amidst deafening roars of approval from a capacity crowd of adoring fans.

Rainbow era crowd pleasers ‘All Night Long’ and ‘Since You’ve Been Gone’ sandwiched an enviable and eclectic back catalogue of his days with the likes of Alcatraz and Michael Schenker, along with the bluesier, funkier material from his latest album.

And so Bonnet brought all his decades of experience at the peak of the music business to bear to deliver a beautifully crafted and perfectly balanced set that had the audience baying for

more.

His voice is as powerful and instantly recognisable as ever and – at a time of life when most would be considering a cardigan and slippers – he shows no signs of mellowing or slowing

down.

This was hard rocking AOR at its very best, a rare treat for rock fans and a triumph for the Waterloo.

Tony Barnes