Resort star Jodie Prenger heads cast in iconic comedy

Blackpool’s Jodie Prenger describes leading the cast in comedy classic, Abigail’s Party, as “a real bucket list part”.

The star of West End, stage and TV said: “Abigail’s Party is a true British classic and a real bucket list part for me.

“I’m thrilled to be involved in something so wonderful.”

Mike Leigh’s iconic comedy, which began a UK tour this month, heads to the Opera House Manchester stage from Monday, April 8 to Saturday, April 13.

Joining Jodie as Beverly in Abigail’s Party are Vicky Binns as Angela, Calum Callaghan as Tony, Daniel Casey as Lawrence and Rose Keegan as Susan.

The story follows Beverly and her husband Laurence who are throwing a party for their newlywed neighbours, Tony and Angela.

Joining them is highly strung Susan who’s been banished from the party of her teenage daughter Abigail.

As tensions rise the sheen of respectability is torn away by the warring couples with hilarious and potentially disastrous consequences.