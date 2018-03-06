Resort comedian Tam to star in festive arena extravaganza Elf

Blackpool comedian Tam Ryan is to front a new arena tour of festive show Elf The Musical.

Tam, who appeared in the David Hasselhoff world premiere of Last Night A DJ Saved My Life at Blackpool Opera House in 2015, will play Buddy The Elf - the role made famous by Will Ferrell in the blockbuster movie the show is based on.

“It’s such an honour to play this hugely popular movie character,” he said. “It feels like Christmas has come early, see you in December.”

He’s also previously appeared on TV in Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Waterloo Road, and was a regular in the Manchester Opera House pantomime.

The arena tour, opening at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena on December 14 and also visiting Birmingham Genting Arena and Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, will star musician David Essex and Love Actually and ex-EastEnders’ actress Martine McCutcheon.

Essex will play Buddy’s grumpy father and McCutcheon will appear as Buddy’s girlfriend, Jovie. West End star Louise English will play Buddy’s stepmother, while youngsters will be recruited from local Pauline Quirke Academy stage schools.

Essex said: “The big special effects that we have lined-up are incredible, including a giant sleigh which will fly across the arena, an indoor snow blizzard and lots of skating which all adds to this perfect Christmas story.”

Tickets go on sale on Thursday.