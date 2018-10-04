Remarkable photographic exhibition opens in Blackpool as tribute for former press photographer Mike Foster

More than 300 pictures and the stories behind them have been unveiled at Stanley Park visitor centre in a touching tribute to former Gazette photographer Mike Foster.

The exhibition - A Year in the Life of Mike’s Bench - features hundreds of images taken by visitors to the park using a memorial bench which journalist Elizabeth Gomm dedicated to her partner Mike, who died of cancer in May last year.

Elizabeth Gomm at the exhibition

READ MORE: A celebration of life and work of former Gazette photographer Mike Foster

Elizabeth, former Gazette women's editor, placed a note on the memorial bench asking people stopping there to send in their pictures over the last year.

And they did, in their droves - from dog walkers to families uniting at the park for a special event.

Elizabeth, 69, said: "I feel immensely privileged that they have cared enough to give me a glimpse into their lives, and to the life of Mike’s bench.”

The opening night of the show



The exhibition will be on view at the visitor centre at Stanley Park, on West Park Drive, until October 24.

Admission is free and it will be open Tuesday to Sunday from 11am to 3pm, apart from October 9 when it will be closed.