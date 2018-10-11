Redcon-1 reviewed: How did Lancashire's film director Chee Cheung do with his sweeping zombie epic?

Fans of the Walking Dead, put away your preconceptions now.

Redcon-1 is a zombie film and yes, there’s a lot of blood and a fair amount of guts but that’s where the similarities end.

Opening with sweeping footage of a London under siege, it’s clear from the get-go that this is a film of huge ambition and any thoughts of a cosy Brit flick should be shelved immediately.

The premise is established quickly, a disparate team of military-types dispatched on a death-defying mission to seek the scientist who may both be responsible for and hold the key to resolving the zombie outbreak which has left all but one sprawling safe zone contaminated. So much, so straightforward.

It builds up very gradually, but what becomes clear is the ‘infected’ zombie population have not entirely shed their human habits, desires and feelings, an interesting concept which muddies the waters of the human vs zombie fight to the death.

The team themselves, their relationships and their flaws also tease the emotions of the viewer, who should you root for - and is all exactly as it seems? The introduction of two small girls in the storylines is contra-indicative of the dark zombie-apocalypse scenes, drawing in the viewer’s emotional investment.

Redcon-1

But this is a zombie-action film and it’s clear to see the influence of Lancashire martial art expert Mark Strange, who stars and is instrumental in some of the Jackie-Chan style fight scenes, shot up close, producing a graphic-novel style presentation in part.

These scenes are graphic in both the close shot and the accompanying sounds – you are not spared the pain and if you don’t flinch you are not human.

As the story progresses the motivations of the characters become a little clearer and for a zombie flick it has a surprisingly happy (I use the word advisedly) ending.

One criticism – the female nudity was unnecessary.

Redcon-1

But this is a film that will make all zombie-lovers happy.