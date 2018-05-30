Quiz: match the Blackpool landmark to the miserable TripAdvisor review

Have your say

When it comes to visitor attractions, here in Blackpool there's an abundance of options.

The iconic tower and ballroom, the famous promenade, the annual Illuminations and the Pleasure Beach, to name just a few.

From the variety of entertainment venues to the multiple family-friendly attractions, we have a wide array of sights which keep tourists returning again and again.

However, some visitors to this city of entertainment just can’t be pleased.

The TripAdvisor website can be a great source of recommendations, but it also attracts reviewers with unrealistically high standards, who dish out one-star reviews to even the most celebrated of attractions.

So can you tell which Blackpool landmarks these hard-to-please TripAdvisor reviews describe?

Take the quiz to test your knowledge.