PREVIEW: An Evening With The Hairy Bikers at Blackpool Opera House - ticket details
National treasures Si King and Dave Myers - aka The Hairy Bikers - are brining a night of cooking and chat to Blackpool Opera House.
The 2019 UK tour date for your diary is Saturday, March 2. But get your tickets soon - they're expected to sell out fast.
BUY TICKETS: Tickets go on sale Friday, September 28 at 10am via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk . VIP packages available from www.sjm-vip.com.
For full tour dates, of more than 37 dates between February and April, see below.
With their irresistible enthusiasm, An Evening With The Hairy Bikers promises to be an epic night of cooking and conversation.
Big hearted, down-to-earth cooks with a love of good food, Si and Dave have been working together for more than 20 years.
The well loved duo have created haute cuisine dishes with Michelin-starred chefs and travelled the world in the pursuit of great food.
They've also explored the length and breadth of the British Isles to discover brand new recipes and create their own fresh takes on cooking classics.
The stars of several hit television shows, they are the UK's most popular cookery duo - drawing on millions of people.
Their series of shows have included The Hairy Bikers' Mediterranean Adventure, The Hairy Bikers' Cook Book, Best Of British, The Bairy Bikers' Mississippi Adventure, Everyday Gourmets and The Hairy Bikers' Food Tour of Britain and two major prime time series of Mums Know Best for BBC2.
The Hairy Bikers have also written over 20 books, including the bestselling The Hairy Bikers' Perfect Pies, 12 Days of Christmas, Big Book of Baking, The Hairy Bikers' Great Curries and four phenomenally successful diet books, The Hairy Bikers' Dieters: How To Love Food and Lose Weight; The Hairy Dieters: Eat For Life, Good Eating and Make It Easy, published earlier this year.
Other recent publications include Chicken and Egg and Mediterranean Adventure, accompanying their BBC2 TV series, with their new book, The Hairy Bikers' British Classics to be released on November 1.
No strangers to the live arena, The Hairy Bikers performed their sell-out Big Night Out show in theatres across the UK in 2010 and completed another ambitious nationwide theatre tour in April 2013.
2019 TOUR DATES
FEBRUARY
Fri 15 HULL CITY HALL
Sat 16 NORTHAMPTON DERNGATE
Sun 17 DARTFORD ORCHARD THEATRE
Wed 20 TORQUAY PRINCESS THEATRE
Thu 21 POOLE LIGHTHOUSE
Fri 22 STOKE VICTORIA HALL
Sat 23 LIVERPOOL EMPIRE
Sun 24 YORK BARBICAN
Thu 28 OXFORD NEW THEATRE
MARCH
Fri 01 BUXTON OPERA HOUSE
Sat 02 BLACKPOOL OPERA HOUSE
Sun 03 HALIFAX VICTORIA THEATRE
Mon 04 SOUTHAMPTON MAYFLOWER
Thu 07 CARDIFF ST DAVID’S HALL
Sat 09 LONDON PALLADIUM
Sun 10 SALFORD LOWRY
Wed 13 READING HEXAGON
Thu 14 CAMBRIDGE CORN EXCHANGE
Fri 15 SHEFFIELD CITY HALL
Sat 16 LLANDUDNO VENUE CYMRU THEATRE
Sun 17 NOTTINGHAM ROYAL CONCERT HALL
Wed 20 BATH FORUM
Thu 21 GUILDFORD G LIVE
Fri 22 SOUTHEND CLIFFS PAVILION
Sat 23 CANTERBURY MARLOWE THEATRE
Sun 24 BRIGHTON THEATRE ROYAL
Wed 27 LEICESTER DE MONTFORT HALL
Thu 28 IPSWICH REGENT
Fri 29 LOWESTOFT MARINA THEATRE
Sat 30 BIRMINGHAM SYMPHONY HALL
Sun 31 NEWCASTLE CITY HALL
APRIL
Wed 03 SCUNTHORPE BATHS HALL
Thu 04 SUNDERLAND EMPIRE
Fri 05 EDINBURGH QUEENS HALL
Sat 06 ABERDEEN MUSIC HALL
Sun 07 GLASGOW THEATRE ROYAL
Mon 08 DUNFERMLINE ALHAMBRA
