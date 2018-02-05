Preston firm Skiddle highlight importance of local live venues for future of UK's music culture

The music-loving team from Preston based events and ticket agent Skiddle have spent a week helping to lead the fight to protect live music venues in the region.

The staff took to the road for a week long trip in support of Independent Venue Week 2018.

The annual campaign is a celebration of live music and musical culture, with hundreds of venues across the UK taking part.

Skiddle were lead sponsors for the event, joining the BRIT Awards, BBC Music and artists like Frank Turner in championing local venues that offer music fans a genuine and affordable live experience.

As well as interviewing artists, live-streaming gigs and promoting live music venues, Skiddle colleague Matt Murphy also took his Preston-based band Building Giants on a tour of the north west.

They kicked off their shows at The Ferret in Preston and also performed in Manchester, Glossop, Northwich and Liverpool.

Matt said: “Over the past ten years, we have seen 35% of the UK’s independent venues close their doors for a final time. For up-and-coming local bands like ours, this is a really worrying trend.

Independent Venue Week is a positive movement we wanted to get involved in to highlight just how important these venues are for music fans, artists and the local community.

“Very few artists start their careers playing huge stadium gigs. In the past decade, we have seen The Arctic Monkeys play the Adelphi and Ed Sheeran gig at The Ferret in Preston, which just goes to show how important these venues are in breaking artists and offering music fans the opportunity to see future global superstars right on their doorsteps.

“We would encourage everyone in the north west and further afield to go and experience live music in their local area. We want to ensure future generations can enjoy authentic and affordable gigs wherever they are, protecting our culture and heritage not just today, but for years to come.”