Poulton Drama brings Blackadder Goes Forth to Thornton stage

This is not the first time Poulton Drama has taken on an iconic BBC Drama.

The Vicar of Dibley was such an amazing success that not only did it win a number of awards but was followed by the sequel 'The Second Coming' which was equally as successful. To commemorate 100 years since the end of the first world war, Poulton Drama are excited to bring this iconic, poignant and ultimately moving comedy by Richard Curtis and Ben Elton to the stage. The play is directed by David Twizell, who directed last year's Macbeth and won five Noda awards including Regional Best Drama.

Up to their necks in mud, Capt. Edmund Blackadder and his intrepid platoon await orders to go ‘over the top’ and blast the beastly Boche to kingdom come.

But wait, Private Baldric has a cunning plan to evade their inevitable fate and see them safe home in Blighty before bedtime. So! Can our heroes escape the mad machinations of maniacal General Anthony Cecil Hogmanay Melchett and his insidious sidekick, brown-nosed Capt. Kevin Darling or is the game up.

Will it be the stuttering rifles’ rapid rattle pattering out their hasty orisons for our team or will Vesta Tilley keep the home fires burning?

So befitting of this very special Remembrance Centenary Year this play will make you laugh, cry but more importantly remember. Runs November 20-24.