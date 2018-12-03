Ponies have wizard fun at Blackpool horse charity's panto

The 72 ponies and horses who live at a Blackpool charity will have a thousand reasons to be thankful to Fylde folk this Christmas.

For the World Horse Welfare team at Penny Farm, who will be working all through the festive period, were given a seasonal boost by visitors to its pony pantomime.

The ponies and their grooms staged a four-footed Wizard of Oz, with Yasmin, Pasha and Frodo playing the roles of the Cowardly Lion, the Scarecrow and the Tin Man from the popular film.

Groom Nicole Walmsley was the Wicked Witch and Dorothy was Kacy Davidson.

Zoe Clifford, visitor officer at the charity, which cares for and rehomes, unwanted and homeless horses, said they were delighted with the £1,000 raised.

She said: “It was a wonderful day with a fabulous atmosphere and lots of people getting into the Christmas spirit.

“We had around 500 visitors to see the panto, and we also had donkey rides, craft stalls, raffle and tombola and Christmas decorations making in the indoor visitor centre.

“The visitors were entertained by choirs from Baines Endowed and Roseacre schools, and of course we had a visit from Santa. Although we will be closed to visitors at Christmas, the staff will be in even on Christmas day to look after the horses.”

Penny Farm is having building work done to extend the visitor centre, due to be finished in April.

The centre is looking after pony Mr Melvin Andrews who made the news after being found living in a Stoke back yard after a girl bought him to stop him being sent for slaughter.

World Horse Welfare was founded in 1927 by Ada Cole, as a campaigning organisation to prevent the export of live British horses for slaughter. HRH Princess Anne is the president.