Pleasure Beach chief's tears over dismantling of famous rollercoaster

Pleasure Beach boss Amanda Thompson has said she cried over having to take down one of the park’s best known and craziest rides.

And fans of the Wild Mouse have also reacted with disappointment at the announcement that the ride has been dismantled.

The move came as the park remains closed for the winter and preparations are made for the coming season.

Amanda Thompson said: “I attended the dismantling of The Wild Mouse and was in tears.

“It was a huge part of my life. I can not explain how sad and disappointed I am.

“Regrettably some rides just have a life span.

“The only good news from this is that we can create a different thrill for all our fans in the future.

“We are all really sad at Pleasure Beach. This has been truly devastating for us all.

“Blackpool Pleasure Beach has to change, that is what we are all about and has been since we first opened.”

The Pleasure Beach today declined to say what will happen to the Wild Mouse or whether it can be refurbished for use elsewhere but only stressed that its removal will allow it to bring in a new ride in the future.

The permanent closure of the Wild Mouse has been accompanied by the removal of the facade of the former Trauma Towers attraction.

In a statement it said: “Blackpool Pleasure Beach is a constantly evolving amusement park and has been for the past 122 years.

“The changes it has seen over the years are what has made it the great park it is today. This, coupled with a relatively small amount of space, means that in order to progress and look to the future we occasionally alter the landscape of the park to make way for future developments.

Workers at the Promenade site are working on the new £16.25m ICON ride.

It will be the UK’s first double launch rollercoaster and is scheduled to open in Spring 2018.

The Wild Mouse was one of the classic wooden roller coasters beloved by enthusiasts across the world.

Opened in 1958, it was one of only four remaining wooden Wild Mouse coasters left in the world.

Begun in 1955, both the design and construction of the Wild Mouse was done entirely in-house by the Pleasure Beach.

Designed by Frank Wright and opened in 1958 it was the first major ride to be built at the Pleasure Beach since the Second World War.

The ride was subsequently modified in 1960s by the Velare Brothers (the originators of Sky Wheels and Space Wheels) making the ride about one third longer.

It was the smallest of the “adult” rides at the Pleasure Beach.