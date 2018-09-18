Plays success at Lytham Hall bring boost to charities

A packed audience enjoys a production of The Merchant of Venice in the sunshine at Lytham Hall
Record attendances and record gate receipts for this summer’s outdoor plays season at Lytham Hall have been followed by a record amount being donated to charity.

Lytham St Annes Lifeboat Station, Brian House Children’s Hospice and the St Luke’s Leprosy Hospital in India will share the £1,200 proceeds from the interval raffles at this summer’s biggest-ever five-play programme.

It takes the raffles’ charity total over the plays’ nine years past the £8,000 mark.

Organiser Julian Wilde said: “We are delighted with the total – and a much bigger sum for Lytham Hall’s restoration fund from ticket sales will be announced shortly.”