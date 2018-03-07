Play detective in murder mystery event

Freckleton based Harlequins Drama are staging their latest Murder Mystery Evening on Friday and Saturday.

Life and Soul of The Party, written & directed by Chris Shelstone, welcomes family and friends to the 60th Birthday party of the famous Landscape Artist Ray Bentos.

Tragedy occurs at the start of the party and the family are at a loss as to who could do such a thing. The police are called in but even Inspector Brain needs the help of the audience (who are given a chance to interrogate the suspects) to get to the bottom of the mystery.

The events take place at Freckleton Village Hall, School Lane at 7.30pm and tickets are only £8.50 which includes hot pot supper and apple pie - and you can bring your own bottle.

The group recently enjoyed NODA success when member Stuart Jepson won best entertainment in the June 2017 production of Inspector Drake and The Black Widow.

For tickets call 01772 880203 or 07812 718173 or email chris@harlequinsdrama.org

www.harlequinsdrama.org