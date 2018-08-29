Pick a pier to raise money for charity

Three piers for £6? Now that’s a bargain but there’s a catch – you may have to get your running or walking shoes on.

Staff, volunteers, trustees, supporters and clients of N-Vision, the Blackpool Fylde and Wyre Society for the Blind, are under starter’s orders for their now annual Three Piers sponsored run/walk on Sunday, September 16.

Racers, runners, walkers, amblers and trundlers pick a pier – or all three – and their pace.

The distance spans three, five or six miles depending on whether participants head for South, Central or North Pier – and back to N-Vision’s base at Bosworth Place, Squires Gate.

The Three Piers sponsored run/walk raises vital funds to help the independent local charity support 2,200 people living on the Fylde with low or no vision.

Organiser Abby Newby said: “After doing sponsored walks for several years N-Vision introduced the Three Piers last year to make the event accessible, so we should have a distance that will suit everybody – while the six-mile option will appeal to runners.

“Last year we raised £2,875 so we would really like to smash the £3,000 mark this year. It is important people start signing up – we would love to know their reasons for taking part.”

The 3 Piers starts from N-Vision’s base at Bosworth Place at 10am and it’s £6 to register.

You can do so by contacting Abby at (01253) 362692 or emailing her at Abigail.newby@nvision-nw.co.uk.

The first 20 participants to sign up will receive a free N-Vision water bottle.

Food and refreshments will be provided after the event.