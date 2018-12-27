PANTO ROUND-UP: Blackpool, Preston, Lancaster and Manchester

There’s still plenty of time to catch some panto fun... Oh yes there is!

There’s still time to catch a host of Christmas entertainment around the region.

Beauty and the Beast - Blackpool Grand Theatre

Runs until January 6.

Danny Walters, as the Prince, made his name in BBC soap EastEnders, as regular character Keanu Taylor.

Joining him is Steve Royle from BBC Radio Lancashire.

Box office: 01253 290190 or www.Blackpoolgrand.co.uk

The Wizard of Oz - Blackpool Opera House

Runs to December 30

Kelvin Fletcher (from Emmerdale) is the Tin Man and X Factor performer Holly Tandy plays Dorothy, with Scott Gallagher as the Cowardly Lion.

Box office: 0844 856

Cinderella - Preston Charter Theatre

Runs to January 3

Comedian Phil Walker has once again written and directed the show as well as starring in it.

The heroine is played by Jade Natalie. Cinderella’s father, is Charlie Cairoli Jr.

Box office: 01772 804444 or www.prestonguildhall.co.uk

Peter Pan - The Dukes Lancaster

Runs until January 5.

Packed full of fairy dust, flight and catchy songs, this Peter Pan is performed in the round, where families can enjoy being close to all the action.

Box office: 01524 598500 or www.dukes-lancaster.org

The Producers - Manchester Royal Exchange

Runs until January 26

A riot of adult humour based on Mel Brooks’ wickedly funny, outrageous love letter to the Broadway musical.

Box Office: 0161 833 9833.