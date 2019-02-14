Pace egg play will feature in Castaways event

Bispham CastAways are starting an exciting new project this Sunday at Bispham United Reform Church Hall.

Bispham CastAways are starting an exciting new project this Sunday at Bispham United Reform Church Hall.

Looking at the portrayal of history in theatre, they will be performing, with the help of an historian, four short pieces during a single evening event.

They include a suffrage play and a beautifully poignant World War Two play set in Terezin, a Jewish Ghetto.

The historian will also be helping to create a unique performance piece called a Pace Egg play, a tradition in the north west from years gone by, often depicting a hero folk tale like Saint George and the Dragon.

The CastAways are looking for a great number of performers and crew for this special event, so if you are interested in acting, directing, backstage, sound, light, set design and build, costume, hair and makeup, front of house or just fancy a new challenge with a friendly group of creative people, contact Bispham CastAways at bispham.castaways@gmail.com, phone (01253) 353224 or www.castaways.org.uk.