Nod to those who walk for charity in Blackpool theatre group's Cheshire Cats

Cheshire Cats is a comic tribute to all those who participate in and marshall the London Moonwalk charity event.

And Marton United Reformed Church Performers are staging the play at the church hall on Saturday and Sunday.

Spokesperson Lindsay Clarke said: “This is the first time we have done a play and I am directing it and playing Hilary, the bossy team organiser.

“We will also be raising money for the Blackpool charity Hug in a Bag which supports those affected by breast cancer.”

Follow the girls’ emotional journey as they aim to speed walk their way to fundraising success in the London Moonwalk, while also enjoying a girly weekend away in the capital.

Trainers and wildly decorated bras are in, high heels and designer labels are out – but a last-minute substitute to the team doesn’t meet the physical criteria.

Audiences identify very quickly with both the story and the characters.

Runs Saturday at 7.30pm and Sunday, noon, with afternoon tea served by the cast for £13.

Call 07749 012964 to book.