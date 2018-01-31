Nile Rodgers to headline Lytham Festival's Saturday night extravaganza

Nile Rodgers is the latest headline act to be announced for Lytham Festival.

READ MORE: Pop band to open Lytham Festival 2018

Nile Rodgers and Chic will headline the Saturday night extravaganza.

The global superstar will be supported by 80s pop chart-toppers Bananarama and Grammy Award winners Soul II Soul. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Monday February 5 from www.lythamfestival.com.

Lytham Festival director Peter Taylor said: “Nile Rodgers and Chic is a super cool act for Lytham Festival. These are global superstars who are both adored by their fans and hailed as innovators by their peers.

“This is a fantastic headline announcement and to have Bananarama and Soul II Soul as special guests means this is going to be an amazing night.”

It has already been revealed that Il Divo will close the festival for Last Night of the Proms on Sunday July 22 with special guest Martine McCutcheon and the Heart of England Philharmonic Orchestra. The remaining headliners for Thursday and Friday will be announced later this week.

