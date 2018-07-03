Nile Rodgers tells Lytham crowd: Get ready to party

Legendary musician Nile Rodgers has recorded a special video message ahead of the concert with his band Chic at Lytham Festival this month.

The disco legends will headline a night of uber cool disco, hip hop and rock in the Main Proms Arena on Saturday, July 21.

READ MORE: Pop band to open Lytham Festival 2018



In his message to festival goers, Nile said: “I’m bringing my band Chic to see you all on the beautiful Lancashire coast and I want to see you all dancing to all the hits.

“See you there.”

READ MORE: Ibiza Classics complete Lytham Festival 2018 line-up



He promised ‘madness, mayhem and a whole bunch of hits’ at the show, which is sure to be one of the highlights of this year’s festival.

The ‘two-time cancer survivor’ says he’s the ‘happiest man to still be walking this earth’, and ends by saying: “Get ready to party because I’m with you.”

READ MORE: Bring It North boys to open Lytham ‘proms’



Lytham Festival will also see headline concerts from pop superstars Steps, DJ Pete Tong with the Heritage Orchestra conducted by Jules Buckley, award-winning musician George Ezra and singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé, and Il Divo.