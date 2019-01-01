New Year's Day dippers brave the waves at Fleetwood

If it took you longer than usual to surface on New Year’s Day after the midnight revels, then it’s time to raise your hat, or a glass if you can face one, to the hardy bunch who braved the chilly Irish Sea at the crack of dawn.

The traditional Fleetwood New Year dip took place off the Esplanade opposite the Mount.

A crowd of around 200 watched the 60 or so swimmers dive in and scramble out again, many of them raising money for charity.

Phil Gibson, from Fleetwood Kite Club which organises the event, said: “It was a better turnout than I expected since the tide times meant an extra early start.

“When I went down to get things ready it was pitch black.

“But this is a good event to get the community together on New Year’s Day and it went really well.

“The water was not as cold as it could have been. It has been quite mild recently and the sea was fairly flat as the tide was going out.

“We had members of Fleetwood Gym Football Club doing a bit of fund-raising and also people from the Miscarriage Support Group who were also raising funds and awareness of their cause.

“I have to say thanks to everyone who came to support the event and the swimmers and also thanks to the coast guard who were on hand to keep a watch over us all.”