New date will Fuse bingo with chart star for Halloween party

Tickets are on sale for the latest Bongo’s Bingo date - featuring Fuse ODG.

The party organisers’ Hallowe’en shows have been announced, and they’ll be back at Blackpool’s Tower Ballroom on Friday, November 2.

A spokesman said: “Bongo’s Bingo is back this Halloween with a spooktacular special show featuring more ghosts, ghouls, witches and wizards and more fake blood, fangs, face masks and fancy costumes than your average pumpkin-infused celebration of all things that go bump in the night.

“It’s the chance for everyone to let loose and party under a full moon, sprinkled with an extra dose of Bongo’s magic and mayhem which will see Blackpool Tower glowering all night.

“And there’s a very special guest joining the show, making a very welcome return: Fuse ODG.

“Having crafted huge tunes like his Major Lazer and Nyla collaboration Light It Up and Feels Like Home with Sigala and Sean Paul, to his own epic tunes including Million Pound Girl, he is a true star.”