Who is on at Lytham Festival and how do I get tickets?

The countdown to Lytham Festival 2018 has begun with the event’s official Box Office – The Hub – now open.

It is less than seven weeks until Lytham Festival kicks off for its ninth year from Monday July 16.

The Hub has again been set up in Lytham Square for punters to grab tickets in person.

In keeping with the Wish You Were Here theme of this year’s festival Lytham-based gardener Greg Anderton has surrounded The Hub with a nostalgic English garden.

Greg, who runs gardening business Leafy Lytham, has designed and created a traditional English garden using plants such as Lupins, Delphiniums, Nepeta and Campanula all against the backdrop of a Victorian style fountain and a mini crazy golf course.

Lytham Festival director Peter Taylor said: “The Hub has been a great talking point in Lytham since we first introduced it two years ago and I have no doubt this year’s Hub will once again be a really popular addition to the town centre.”

The Hub is open Wednesday to Sunday 11am – 7pm until July 1 and daily from Monday July 2.

DJ Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics, George Ezra, Emeli Sandé, Nile Rodgers and his band CHIC and Il Divo headline on Lytham Green.

Tickets for Lytham Festival are on sale now and are available from lythamfestival.com or by calling 0844 8154874.