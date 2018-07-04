VIDEO: See Alfie Boe celebrate England's win

It might be a renowned choral music festival, but last night Fylde coast star Alfie Boe led a different kind of song on stage at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod.

The Fleetwood tenor was playing a headline show in front of 3,000-plus fans at the North Wales event, with the England match screening on big screens either side of the stage.

Alfie Boe on stage at Fleetwood Town FC last month

And when Eric Dier scored the dramatic decisive spot-kick to give England victory 4-3 over Columbia on penalties, half way through his show, the Blackpool-born global singing sensation - he led a sing-along chorus of Football's Coming Home, as the players celebrated on screen behind him.

Acclaimed tenor, the much-loved Alfie Boe, provided a dazzling start to the 2018 Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod as he took the pavilion stage last night. When he found out England had won half way through his performance, he got the whole audience of over 3,000 people to celebrate with an impromptu football singalong!

"This is the best gig ever,” said Alfie.

Alfie showed his love of the beautiful game, playing his hometown club's Highbury stadium last month - wearing a Fleetwood Town FC shirt for the second half of the concert.